뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SuperM Members Talk About Their Pants Being Constantly Ripped During the Shooting of Their MV
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] SuperM Members Talk About Their Pants Being Constantly Ripped During the Shooting of Their MV

[SBS Star] SuperM Members Talk About Their Pants Being Constantly Ripped During the Shooting of Their MV

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.25 17:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SuperM Members Talk About Their Pants Being Constantly Ripped During the Shooting of Their MV
The members of K-pop boy group SuperM shared that their pants were ripped many times during the shooting of their latest music video.

On September 25, an online showcase for SuperM's new album 'Super One' was held.
SuperMDuring the showcase, SuperM members shared some fun episodes that they experienced while preparing 'Super One'.

TAEMIN said, "When I heard the guide of our title track 'One' I was like, 'Wow, that's amazing. That's exactly how I'm going to sing the part.'"

He continued, "As I sang it, I went completely out of tune. I couldn't stop laughing for ages."
SuperMAfter that, BAEKHYUN said, "SuperM is known for having powerful and energetic choreography, and I feel like 'One' will show that very well."

KAI laughed and added, "When we were filming the music video, my pants were ripped so many times. I had to constantly change my pants."

He went on, "I wasn't the only one with the problem; all of us had our pants ripped. That's how intense the choreography is this time."
 

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.