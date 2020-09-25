[SBS Star] SuperM Members Talk About Their Pants Being Constantly Ripped During the Shooting of Their MV

The members of K-pop boy group SuperM shared that their pants were ripped many times during the shooting of their latest music video.On September 25, an online showcase for SuperM's new album 'Super One' was held.During the showcase, SuperM members shared some fun episodes that they experienced while preparing 'Super One'.TAEMIN said, "When I heard the guide of our title track 'One' I was like, 'Wow, that's amazing. That's exactly how I'm going to sing the part.'"He continued, "As I sang it, I went completely out of tune. I couldn't stop laughing for ages."After that, BAEKHYUN said, "SuperM is known for having powerful and energetic choreography, and I feel like 'One' will show that very well."KAI laughed and added, "When we were filming the music video, my pants were ripped so many times. I had to constantly change my pants."He went on, "I wasn't the only one with the problem; all of us had our pants ripped. That's how intense the choreography is this time."(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)