[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares His Thoughts on Marriage
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares His Thoughts on Marriage

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares His Thoughts on Marriage

Published 2020.09.25 16:31
Actor Gong Yoo has shared his latest thoughts on getting married.

On September 24 episode of MBC's documentary series 'Twenty Again' (literal translation), Gong Yoo had a reunion with his former co-star actress Yoon Eun Hye.
Gong YooWhile sharing talks about how they've been up to, Yoon Eun Hye asked Gong Yoo when he plans to get married.

To this, Gong Yoo said, "It's not something that I can say 'I won't', but it feels like I have missed the timing."
Gong YooThis is not the first time for Gong Yoo to get questions related to marriage. 

Whenever he receives questions from reporters regarding his perspective on marriage, Gong Yoo was always somewhat hesitant to share a firm answer.

During his past interview four years ago, Gong Yoo said, "Honestly, I think it's time for me to focus on my work more than my personal life, and this includes marriage."
Gong Yoo(Credit= MBC Twenty Again, Management Soop)

