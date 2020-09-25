[SBS Star] Hyun Bin's Agency Shares Cute Childhood Photos of the Actor

Actor Hyun Bin's cute childhood photos were shared online.On September 25, Hyun Bin welcomed his 38th birthday.In celebration of his birthday, Hyun Bin's management agency VAST Entertainment shared a celebratory post on Instagram.In the post, the agency wrote, "Happy birthday, Bini! He has captured the hearts of everyone with his cuteness since when he was young."They continued, "He now has become a handsome actor who has the ability to melt the hearts of everyone on the planet."Lastly, they added, "Please send your congratulatory messages to Hyun Bin on this special day!"The photos indeed showed cute Hyun Bin showing his adorable smile in his cute outfit.Born in 1982, Hyun Bin made debut with KBS' drama 'Bodyguard' in 2003.(Credit= 'vast.ent' Instagram, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)