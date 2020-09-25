뉴스
[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Moon Byul & Solar Honestly Share Whether They Are Planning on Renewing Their Contract
Lee Narin

Moon Byul and Solar of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO revealed what their current plan is regarding their contract renewal. 

Recently, Moon Byul and Solar went live on NAVER V LIVE. 
Moon Byul and SolarDuring the live broadcast, Moon Byul and Solar gave their honest answer to a fan asking them about their contract that ends next year. 

Solar said, "We don't know what's going to happen either, actually. We're still thinking about it." 

She continued, "It's not an easy thing to decide, you know, because each of our lives depend on it." 
Moon Byul and SolarMoon Byul said, "But we do love being together as MAMAMOO. There are many more talks that we need to sit down for about this." 

Solar added, "Yeah, that's true. We still have many things to do as the members of MAMAMOO. We'd rather enjoy the time with our fans for now though.' 

She went on, "It does seem a bit too early to discuss this now. We're sorry that we can't give you a clear answer to this question." 

Lastly, she said, "We don't want to give you an answer, then give you a different answer next year. Things can always change, so..." 
Moon Byul and SolarMAMAMOO made debut in June 2014 with a digital single 'Don't Be Happy', and the group's contract with RBW Entertainment is expected to be expired next year. 

(Credit= 'MAMAMOO' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.