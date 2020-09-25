뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Films at Gyeongbokgung Palace for 'Jimmy Fallon Show'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS Films at Gyeongbokgung Palace for 'Jimmy Fallon Show'

[SBS Star] BTS Films at Gyeongbokgung Palace for 'Jimmy Fallon Show'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.09.25 13:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Films at Gyeongbokgung Palace for Jimmy Fallon Show
K-pop boy group BTS reportedly filmed something special at the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace for NBC's TV show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

According to Dailian's report on September 23, the seven members of BTS recently filmed at the palace.

Industry insiders revealed that the filming took place late in the afternoon with the area blocked off to tourists and citizens.
Gyeongbokgung Palace (Yonhap) Gyeongbokgung Palace (Yonhap)Gyeongbokgung Palace is South Korea's cultural heritage #117 and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Seoul.
BTSThe performance that has been recorded on this day will be aired on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' for five consecutive days starting from September 28 to October 2 (local time).

During this special 'BTS Week', BTS will be showing off performances of its various songs each day, including the latest Billboard top single 'Dynamite'.
BTSThe members will also take part in the exclusive interviews as well as get their chances to meet fans through special segments of the show.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.