[SBS Star] BTS Films at Gyeongbokgung Palace for 'Jimmy Fallon Show'

K-pop boy group BTS reportedly filmed something special at the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace for NBC's TV show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.According to Dailian's report on September 23, the seven members of BTS recently filmed at the palace.Industry insiders revealed that the filming took place late in the afternoon with the area blocked off to tourists and citizens.Gyeongbokgung Palace is South Korea's cultural heritage #117 and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Seoul.The performance that has been recorded on this day will be aired on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' for five consecutive days starting from September 28 to October 2 (local time).During this special 'BTS Week', BTS will be showing off performances of its various songs each day, including the latest Billboard top single 'Dynamite'.The members will also take part in the exclusive interviews as well as get their chances to meet fans through special segments of the show.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)