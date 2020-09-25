[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Thankful He Is to Be Part of 'Running Man'

Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared his love for 'Running Man' during a recent interview.On September 24, Lee Kwang Soo's fashion magazine Esquire interview and cover photos were unveiled online.During the interview, Lee Kwang Soo talked about being part of SBS' television show 'Running Man' for over 10 years.Lee Kwang Soo said, "I was able to get my name out there all thanks to 'Running Man'."He continued, "That's why I always feel so thankful about being a member of 'Running Man'."Then, the interviewer mentioned all producers and scriptwriters of Lee Kwang Soo's projects highly praising him on his work ethics.With a shy smile, Lee Kwang Soo responded, "Whether it is being in movies and dramas or on television shows, I have never once thought, 'I didn't do my best today.' after shooting."He went on, "I try hard to do my best at all times, and I keep this in mind and constantly remind myself that."Lee Kwang Soo has been on 'Running Man' since the start of the show in 2010.He attracted globally-immense popularity and gained the title 'Prince of Asia' through the show.(Credit= Esquire, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)