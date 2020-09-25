뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Thankful He Is to Be Part of 'Running Man'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Thankful He Is to Be Part of 'Running Man'

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Thankful He Is to Be Part of 'Running Man'

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.25 11:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Thankful He Is to Be Part of Running Man
Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared his love for 'Running Man' during a recent interview. 

On September 24, Lee Kwang Soo's fashion magazine Esquire interview and cover photos were unveiled online. 
Lee Kwang SooDuring the interview, Lee Kwang Soo talked about being part of SBS' television show 'Running Man' for over 10 years. 

Lee Kwang Soo said, "I was able to get my name out there all thanks to 'Running Man'." 

He continued, "That's why I always feel so thankful about being a member of 'Running Man'."
Lee Kwang SooThen, the interviewer mentioned all producers and scriptwriters of Lee Kwang Soo's projects highly praising him on his work ethics.

With a shy smile, Lee Kwang Soo responded, "Whether it is being in movies and dramas or on television shows, I have never once thought, 'I didn't do my best today.' after shooting." 

He went on, "I try hard to do my best at all times, and I keep this in mind and constantly remind myself that." 
Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo has been on 'Running Man' since the start of the show in 2010. 

He attracted globally-immense popularity and gained the title 'Prince of Asia' through the show. 

(Credit= Esquire, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.