[SBS Star] Shin Mina Expresses Her Happiness About Female-led Films Being Produced More Nowadays
[SBS Star] Shin Mina Expresses Her Happiness About Female-led Films Being Produced More Nowadays

[SBS Star] Shin Mina Expresses Her Happiness About Female-led Films Being Produced More Nowadays

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.24 18:14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Shin Mina Expresses Her Happiness About Female-led Films Being Produced More Nowadays
Actress Shin Mina showed her happiness about female-led films being produced more these days. 

On September 17, Shin Mina had a phone interview with the press to talk about her upcoming movie 'Diva'. 
Shin MinaDuring the interview, Shin Mina mentioned the majority of the crew and cast of 'Diva' being women. 

Shin Mina said, "We didn't gather together just because we were women. We decided to work with each other, because we were all interested in this story and thought we could tell it the best." 

She continued, "Working with the 'Diva' crew and cast made me realize that there are many women in the movie industry in Korea who work hard as well as meaningfully." 
Shin MinaThe actress went on, "I have been waiting for a film like this with two female leads to be produced for a while, and I'm glad that I have been welcomed to join it."

She added, "There are a greater number of female-led films being produced nowadays. I am really happy about that, and am very pleased to be part of it." 
Shin Mina'Diva' depicts a story of two young swimmers who one day gets involved in a freak car accident where one disappears without a trace while another survives but loses all her memory. 

(Credit= 'illusomina' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
