[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Shares First Instagram Update in 4 Months

Actress Min Hyorin gave an update to her fans for the first time in a while with new photos shared on social media.On September 22, Min Hyorin took to her personal Instagram account to share new photo and a clip of herself.In the photo and the clip, Min Hyorin is wearing a cute sweater and a pearl neckless, going somewhere while sitting at the backseat of a car.What caught the eyes of fans was the comment left by her brother-in-law actor Dong Hyun Bae's comment, saying, "I'm on the way there, too."Many fans assumed that their family is having a family gathering that evening.Back in 2018, Min Hyorin tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, after four years of dating.(Credit= 'hyorin_min' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)