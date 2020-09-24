뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Shares First Instagram Update in 4 Months
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Shares First Instagram Update in 4 Months

[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Shares First Instagram Update in 4 Months

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.09.24 17:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Shares First Instagram Update in 4 Months
Actress Min Hyorin gave an update to her fans for the first time in a while with new photos shared on social media.

On September 22, Min Hyorin took to her personal Instagram account to share new photo and a clip of herself.
Min HyorinIn the photo and the clip, Min Hyorin is wearing a cute sweater and a pearl neckless, going somewhere while sitting at the backseat of a car.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

����

A post shared by 민효린 Min hyorin (@hyorin_min) on


What caught the eyes of fans was the comment left by her brother-in-law actor Dong Hyun Bae's comment, saying, "I'm on the way there, too."
Min Hyorin Min HyorinMany fans assumed that their family is having a family gathering that evening. 
Min Hyorin, TAEYANGBack in 2018, Min Hyorin tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, after four years of dating.

(Credit= 'hyorin_min' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.