[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Says He Would Rather Not Date Anybody than Lose His Muscles?

Singer Kim Jong-kook was seen choosing muscles over his dating life.On September 20 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast members played 'Choose One Game'.During this game, Kim Jong-kook was asked to choose one between, "No dating life ever or losing all your muscles due to no exercise?"As soon as Ji Suk Jin heard this, he commented, "Wow, this is a great question. But isn't it better to date people even though you may have soft arms?"Kim Jong-kook laughed and said, "You really don't know me, do you? Working out is the most important thing in my life. Losing my muscles means losing everything."He continued, "I just imagined myself without any muscles, and that was just horrible."Kim Jong-kook ended up choosing to keep his muscles and said, "I honestly would rather give up on love. This was not even worth considering for a second."Then, Ji Suk Jin loudly commented, "Hey, how could you give up on love though? I don't get him at all."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)