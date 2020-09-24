[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Sister's YouTube Channel Surpasses 1M Subscribers in Less Than 2 Weeks

The older sister of K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE, Jung Jiwoo, accumulated more than one million subscribers on her new YouTube channel.On September 11, Jung Jiwoo opened her personal YouTube channel 'MEJIWOO' and uploaded her first vlog.In less than two weeks until today, her YouTube channel garnered more than one million subscribers with only two videos shared on the channel.Not to mention, the jaw-dropping number of subscribers is highly influenced by her superstar younger brother J-HOPE.On the comment section of her two videos, many ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) around the world have shown support for her YouTube debut and left hundreds and thousands of heartwarming messages.Born in 1990, Jung Jiwoo is four years older than her brother J-HOPE.She currently runs her own online shopping mall and is a well-known social media influencer with over 5.1 million followers on her Instagram.You can watch Jung Jiwoo's first vlog below:(Credit= 'MEJIWOO' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)