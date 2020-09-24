[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Shares a Hilarious Reason Why He Does Not Wear a Coat These Days

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN revealed why he does not enjoy wearing a coat these days.Recently, one past video of BAEKHYUN went around online.It was a video of BAEKHYUN answering fans' questions in his hotel room while on an overseas schedule.One of the questions was, "I have noticed that you don't wear a coat a lot nowadays. You used to wear it quite frequently. What has changed?"BAEKHYUN responded, "When you go somewhere, you need a place to put your coat, right?"He continued, "I usually want to hang mine, because my coats are generally pretty pricey. But wherever I go, there are no hangers."He went on, "So, I have to put them down somewhere. I put them down nicely, but it always bothered me, because I kept thinking, 'What if my coat creases?'"He added, "That's how I came to stop wearing a coat. What I realize then was that you should just wear something that makes you feel comfortable and relaxed."(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)