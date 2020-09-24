[SBS Star] "I Don't Understand People Who Play Hard Get" Joo Won Shares His Dating Style

Actor Joo Won revealed what his style is when it comes to dating.On September 23 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Joo Won made a guest appearance.During the talk, Joo Won talked about his dating life in college.Joo Won said, "When I was in college, some girls would tell me that they were sick of me after dating me for a while."He continued, "I like to express my feelings to them. I frequently tell them how much I love them, how beautiful they are and so forth."He went on, "Although I meant it every single time, they told me that I said those things too often and quickly got sick of being with me."After that, Joo Won mentioned that he does not like girls who play hard to get.Joo Won said, "When I feel like a girl is purposely trying to play hard to get, my feelings for her immediately disappear. That's how much I hate playing games."He added, "My friends actually often tell me that I should play hard to get, but I just don't know how to do that. I believe playing hard to get is completely unnecessary between two people who obviously like each other."(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)