[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young & Choi Jong Hoon Receive Prison Sentences from the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has made its final decision on former singers Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon's appeals.

On September 24, the Supreme Court of South Korea chose to dismiss both Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon's appeals and uphold the original prison sentences.
Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong HoonLast November, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon to six years and five years in prison, respectively, for charges including aggravated rape.

Both the defendants and the prosecution appealed the ruling, leading to a new round of court hearings this year.

Than in May this year, the Seoul High Court reduced their prison sentences for Jung Joon Young to five years and for Choi Jong Hoon to two years and six months.

However, both Jung and Choi went on to appeal the new ruling again, which brought the case to the Supreme Court.
Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong HoonIn regard to the finalized decision, the Supreme Court shared, "There was no violation of legal principles or misinterpretation of facts due to subjective reasoning or experience in the original ruling, and there was no misconception of jurisprudence as well."

The two 31-year-old singers were convicted of raping women during their drinking parties in Hongcheon, Gangwon-do, in January and in Daegu in March 2016.

Jung Joon Young was subjected to a heavier prison term, as he was additionally indicted on charges of secretly recording himself raping women and sharing the footage to his friends via a mobile chat room.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
