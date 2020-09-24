[SBS Star] "Life Goes On. Let's Live On." BTS Delivers a Hopeful Message Around the World Through a UN Speech

K-pop boy group BTS delivered hope around the world with a touching message at the UN General Assembly.On September 23 at the 75th UN General Assembly that took place online, the members of BTS sat down to share their message to all those going through the COVID-19 pandemic.During the speech, each member of BTS shared their honest feelings and thoughts that they had as the pandemic ran on.RM said, "I imagined the limitless possibilities before all of us, but our world tour was canceled and all our plans went away. I looked up at the sky, but couldn't see the stars at night."JIMIN said, "I felt hopeless. The only thing I could do was to look out the window. I spent my days dancing and singing with my fans. All of a sudden though, my world had shrunk to a tiny room."He continued, That was when my fellow members took my hand. We comforted each other and talked about what we could do to get through this together."J-HOPE commented, "I don't know who was first, but we embraced these emotions, and the seven of us began to make music alongside each other."JIN said, "I found myself through music and people I love. It's definitely important to think about your future, and try hard to reach your goals. But the most important thing is to cherish and encourage yourself, and keeping yourself happy."He went on, "In a world of uncertainty, we must cherish the importance of 'me', 'you' and 'us'. That's the message of 'LOVE YOURSELF' we talked about for the last three years. It's also the message in the lyrics of 'Dynamite'; 'I'm diamond. I glow up.'"Then, RM wrapped up the speech by saying, "Now, more than ever, we must try to remember who we are, and face who we are. We must try to love ourselves, and imagine the future. BTS will be there with you."He added, "Our tomorrow may be dark, painful, difficult, and we might stumble or fall down. However, the stars shine the brightest when the night is the darkest. If even the moon is dark, let our faces be the light that helps us find our way."Lastly, he said, "Let's reimagine our world. We're huddled together tired, but let's dream again. Let's dream about a future when our worlds can break out of our small rooms again."After that, the seven members of BTS said in unison, "Life goes on. Let's live on."(Credit= 'BANGTAN TV' YouTube)(SBS Star)