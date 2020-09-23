[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGHEE & YOOA Give a Completely Different Response to Fans Asking Them Out

Fans are laughing at how different SEUNGHEE and YOOA of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's response is to fans asking them out.Recently, one fan of OH MY GIRL shared an interesting video of SEUNGHEE and YOOA online.The video showed SEUNGHEE and YOOA holding a live broadcast.During the live broadcast, they were asked the same question from fans, "Will you go out with me?"SEUNGHEE made a playful sound and answered with a firm attitude, "Nope."She added, "I can't. I'm not allowed to date anyone."To the same question, YOOA laughed and responded, "My heart is always open."She continued, "I'm ready to be your girlfriend at all times. Alright, I'll be your girlfriend."Upon watching the two girls' contrasting response, fans could not stop laughing for ages.(Credit= 'OH MY GIRL' NAVER V LIVE/Online Community)(SBS Star)