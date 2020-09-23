[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Yoona Falls in Love with Her Own Photo?

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation was seen falling in love with her own photo.On September 22, Girls' Generation's management agency SM Entertainment shared a video of Yoona on YouTube.The video showed Yoona unboxing the newest official merchandise for Girls' Generation's fan club 'SONE'.While unboxing the merchandise, Yoona came across her photo card.After taking a brief look at it, Yoona held it up high and said, "Wow... She looks amazing..."She went on, "I mean, who is this, seriously?!", then she looked at the photo card again.She kept going, "Wow" for a bit and said, "The photographer tried the best to capture her beauty, but I feel like Yoona is better looking in person."Following that, Yoona laughed out loud and apologized, "I'm so sorry!"Then, she hilariously moved on to continue unboxing the merchandise as if nothing had happened.(Credit= 'GIRLS' GENERATION' YouTube)(SBS Star)