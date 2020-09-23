뉴스
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Flawless Student ID Photos Make Everyone Gasp
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Flawless Student ID Photos Make Everyone Gasp

[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Flawless Student ID Photos Make Everyone Gasp

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woos Flawless Student ID Photos Make Everyone Gasp
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's perfect student ID photos are making people impressed. 

Recently, two student ID photos of Cha Eun-woo were shared online. 

In the photos, Cha Eun-woo is looking at the camera with a bright smile on his face. 

He has neat hairstyle that matches his school uniform. 

It is said that these photos were from the time when he was 18 years old (Korean age). 
Cha Eun-wooWhat was surprising was that he looked no different from how he looks now. 

He looked just as good-looking and cute as his present-self. 

Even though it is not easy to look good in student ID photos, he looked amazingly great in them as well. 

This seemed to tell how flawless he looked back then. 

Once again, Cha Eun-woo proved why he has a nickname 'face genius'. 
Cha Eun-woo(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)     
SBS 뉴스
