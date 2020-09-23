뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Wish She Will Stay as a Baby Forever" LIA Shows Love for ITZY's Maknae YUNA
[SBS Star] "I Wish She Will Stay as a Baby Forever" LIA Shows Love for ITZY's Maknae YUNA

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.23 11:25

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.23 11:25 View Count
K-pop girl group ITZY's member LIA expressed her great love for the group's maknae YUNA. 

On September 21, LIA shared a series of photos of her and YUNA on Instagram. 

They were photos of LIA spending time with YUNA. 

In the photos, LIA's eyes are completely full of love when looking at YUNA. 

Under these photos, LIA wrote, "I wish YUNA will stay as a baby forever. Don't become more awesome!" 
LIA and YUNA LIA and YUNA LIA and YUNAIn response to this, YUNA also uploaded lots of photos of the two together on Instagram. 

YUNA wrote, "I wish your life will always be filled with warmth. Don't ever get hurt! I love you, too!"  LIA and YUNA LIA and YUNA LIA and YUNAUpon seeing LIA and YUNA's cute interaction, fans left comments such as, "LIA, you are still a baby as well!", "Did a baby just call YUNA a baby?", "So adorable!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'itzy.all.in.us' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
