[SBS Star] Twitter Shares the Top 10 Most Mentioned K-pop Acts Worldwide & More
As more and more people around the world showing their love for K-pop, Twitter has decided to give everyone a glimpse into the powerful global K-pop conversation on September 22. 

Twitter stated, "K-pop is one of the largest and most entertaining conversations around the world. 6.1 billion total K-pop conversations were Tweeted last year." 

Then, Twitter revealed some interesting K-pop relevant data that they had been collecting this year. 

Here are the data that Twitter released. 

1. Top 10 most mentioned K-pop artists in the world
Twitter K-pop data
2. Top 10 most mentioned K-pop songs in the world 
Twitter K-pop data
3. Top 10 fastest rising K-pop artists in the world
Twitter K-pop data
4. Most mentioned K-pop artists by market
Twitter K-pop data
5. Top 20 markets by Tweet volume 
Twitter K-pop data
