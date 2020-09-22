[SBS Star] Twitter Shares the Top 10 Most Mentioned K-pop Acts Worldwide & More

As more and more people around the world showing their love for K-pop, Twitter has decided to give everyone a glimpse into the powerful global K-pop conversation on September 22.
Twitter stated, "K-pop is one of the largest and most entertaining conversations around the world. 6.1 billion total K-pop conversations were Tweeted last year."
Then, Twitter revealed some interesting K-pop relevant data that they had been collecting this year.
Here are the data that Twitter released.
1. Top 10 most mentioned K-pop artists in the world
2. Top 10 most mentioned K-pop songs in the world
3. Top 10 fastest rising K-pop artists in the world
4. Most mentioned K-pop artists by market
5. Top 20 markets by Tweet volume
(Credit= 'TwitterData' Twitter)
(SBS Star)