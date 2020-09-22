뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DIN DIN & Cho Hyun-young Used to Be Together?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.22 17:36 Updated 2020.09.22 18:18 View Count
Hip-hop artist DIN DIN and actress/member of disbanded K-pop girl group Rainbow Cho Hyun-young revealed to have been together in the past. 

On September 18, Cho Hyun-young shared a new video on her YouTube channel. 
DIN DINThe video was of DIN DIN talking about how him and Cho Hyun-young became friends. 

DIN DIN said, "I'm not sure if I should mention this, but here it goes. We actually dated for like two weeks when we were in middle school. Nothing happened between us though; we were too young." 

He continued, "We happened to sit next to each other in our classroom, and I asked her out one day. After about two weeks though, I wanted to split up with her badly, because she was crazy." 

He went on, "At that time, another girl had asked me out, and I was like, 'It'd be so much nicer for me to be with her than with Hyun-young. So, I messaged Hyun-young right way. I told her that I wanted to break up with her." 
DIN DINHe added, "I knew that she would go nuts, so I had asked my other friend if he wanted to be with her. I ended up getting him to ask her out at the same time as I dumped her, so I wouldn't get beaten up. They dated for a while after that." 

Lastly, DIN DIN said, "Ever since, Hyun-young and I became very close friends. I know how selfish and insane she is, so I never had feelings for her after our 'relationship'." 
 

(Credit= '조현영티비chohyunyoungTV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
