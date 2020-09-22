뉴스
[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won Shares How Her Friend/Lee Joon Gi's Big Fan Reacted to Kiss Scene with Lee Joon Gi
Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.22 16:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won Shares How Her Friend/Lee Joon Gis Big Fan Reacted to Kiss Scene with Lee Joon Gi
Actress Moon Chae Won talked about her best friend who is a big fan of actor Lee Joon Gi. 

Recently, Moon Chae Won and Lee Joon Gi sat down for a live chat time with fans for their drama 'Evil Flower'.
Moon Chae WonDuring the talk, the host mentioned hearing about Moon Chae Won's best friend being a huge fan of Lee Joon Gi. 

The host said to Moon Chae Won, "Your best friend absolutely loves Lee Joon Gi, doesn't she? What did she say after watching the first episode of the drama?" 

Moon Chae Won laughed and answered, "As you know, there were some scenes where Lee Joon Gi and I look... Very close..." 
Moon Chae WonShe continued, "She called me right away, and was like, 'I really enjoyed watching the drama.' Then, asked me questions regarding those scenes." 

She went on, "The questions were all that she personally wanted to know, and I don't think it would be the best idea for me to say what they were here." 

As Lee Joon Gi heard this, he laughed out loud and shyly covered his face with his hand. 

(Credit= 'tvN DRAMA' YouTube, tvN Evil Flower) 

(SBS Star)    
