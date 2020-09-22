[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won Shares How Her Friend/Lee Joon Gi's Big Fan Reacted to Kiss Scene with Lee Joon Gi

(Credit= 'tvN DRAMA' YouTube, tvN Evil Flower)

Actress Moon Chae Won talked about her best friend who is a big fan of actor Lee Joon Gi.Recently, Moon Chae Won and Lee Joon Gi sat down for a live chat time with fans for their drama 'Evil Flower'.During the talk, the host mentioned hearing about Moon Chae Won's best friend being a huge fan of Lee Joon Gi.The host said to Moon Chae Won, "Your best friend absolutely loves Lee Joon Gi, doesn't she? What did she say after watching the first episode of the drama?"Moon Chae Won laughed and answered, "As you know, there were some scenes where Lee Joon Gi and I look... Very close..."She continued, "She called me right away, and was like, 'I really enjoyed watching the drama.' Then, asked me questions regarding those scenes."She went on, "The questions were all that she personally wanted to know, and I don't think it would be the best idea for me to say what they were here."As Lee Joon Gi heard this, he laughed out loud and shyly covered his face with his hand.(SBS Star)