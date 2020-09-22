뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Makes His Fans Laugh Out Loud with His New Instagram Post
Actor Lee Minho has once again brought a good laughter to his fans with his new social media post.

On September 22, Lee Minho took to his personal Instagram account to share new photos of himself.
Lee MinhoIn the photos, Lee Minho is seen enjoying drinks while keeping his face mask on.

Although he did not write anything in the caption, it seems like Lee Minho wanted to encourage others to keep wearing their mask anytime and anywhere to prevent the future spread of COVID-19.
Lee Minho Lee MinhoThis is not the first time for Lee Minho to show his funny and comical side on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Lee Minho shared a hilarious experience of him totally failing on a grocery shopping.

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Minho Comically Documents How His Grocery Shopping Turned Into a Total Failure

Meanwhile, Lee Minho has been taking a break after wrapping up his last drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' earlier this year.

(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
