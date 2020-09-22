뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS to Deliver a Speech at the 75th UN General Assembly
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS to Deliver a Speech at the 75th UN General Assembly

[SBS Star] BTS to Deliver a Speech at the 75th UN General Assembly

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.09.22 13:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS to Deliver a Speech at the 75th UN General Assembly
K-pop boy group BTS has been invited to speak at the 75th UN (United Nations) General Assembly for the second time.

On September 22, UNICEF Korea announced that BTS will be attending the upcoming General Assembly on September 23 at 10PM KST.

BTS was invited as a special speaker by the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security to talk about the difficulties that future generations will face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security was launched by South Korea this year to further discuss health security issues worldwide.
BTS UNThis will be BTS' second time speaking at the UN General Assembly, after the group's historic speech in 2018 at the launch ceremony of UNICEF's Generation Unlimited at the 73rd UN General Assembly.

However, the upcoming General Assembly will be held through virtual meetings and pre-recorded speeches due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis around the world.
BTS UNYou can watch BTS' 2018 speech in the video below:
 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.