[SBS Star] BTS to Deliver a Speech at the 75th UN General Assembly

K-pop boy group BTS has been invited to speak at the 75th UN (United Nations) General Assembly for the second time.On September 22, UNICEF Korea announced that BTS will be attending the upcoming General Assembly on September 23 at 10PM KST.BTS was invited as a special speaker by the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security to talk about the difficulties that future generations will face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security was launched by South Korea this year to further discuss health security issues worldwide.This will be BTS' second time speaking at the UN General Assembly, after the group's historic speech in 2018 at the launch ceremony of UNICEF's Generation Unlimited at the 73rd UN General Assembly.However, the upcoming General Assembly will be held through virtual meetings and pre-recorded speeches due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis around the world.You can watch BTS' 2018 speech in the video below:(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)