[SBS Star] RM Hilariously Responds to V Getting Sidetracked During His Talk

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM hilariously responded to his member V getting sidetracked while talking.On September 18 episode of Mnet's survival show 'I-LAND', the members of BTS made a guest appearance.Towards the end of this episode, BTS members were asked how they felt watching 'I-LAND' in front of the contestants of the show.V said, "When I saw 'I-LAND', I noticed that there were lots of delicious-looking foods in the dining hall. I was really jealous about that."He continued, "When I was a trainee, I even got told off for putting salt on my chicken breast. I'm not saying that that was right or anything, by the way. I'm just saying that's how it used to be for me."While listening to V talk, the rest of the members burst into laughter and V started laughing at his random words as well.Then, V calmed himself down and said, "What I'm trying to say here is that you guys looked almost like a family, and I was happy."V shook his head side to side and continued, "I mean, not me. I meant, you all looked happy. Why did I say that I was happy?"That was when RM grabbed V's microphone and laughingly said, "I think he's broken. I'm sorry about that, everyone!"Then, he blushed and lowered his head in embarrassment.As RM said this, V turned himself around and shyly covered his face with his hand.(Credit= Mnet I-LAND)(SBS Star)