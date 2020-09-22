[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Jung Yong Hwa Are Leading a New Drama Together?

Actress Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE are in talks to join a new drama.On September 21, news outlet Hankyung Media reported that Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong Hwa are positively going over their offer in a new drama 'Daebak Real Estate' (literal title).'Daebak Real Estate' is a supernatural drama about real estate brokers who exorcise and clean out buildings and homes where ghosts have appeared or people have died in.Jang Na-ra was offered to play the role of the head of Daebak Real Estate and exorcist 'Hong Ji-ah'.Although she seems like a perfect person with her beauty and intelligence, she is actually a very bad-tempered person.Jung Young Hwa's character is said to be a con artist named 'Oh In-beom' who does not believe in ghosts, but uses them to make money.The story begins with Hong Ji-ah and Oh In-beom getting together to solve the secret behind her mother's death 20 years ago.Following the report, both Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong Hwa's management agency confirmed the news.They said, "Yes, it's true that they are in talks for 'Daebak Real Estate'. As the offer is still being considered, it's too early to say anything."'Daebak Real Estate' is scheduled to be unveiled in the first half of next year.(Credit= 'jyheffect0622' 'nara0318' Instagram)(SBS Star)