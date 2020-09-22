뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Jung Yong Hwa Are Leading a New Drama Together?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Jung Yong Hwa Are Leading a New Drama Together?

[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Jung Yong Hwa Are Leading a New Drama Together?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.22 11:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Jung Yong Hwa Are Leading a New Drama Together?
Actress Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE are in talks to join a new drama.

On September 21, news outlet Hankyung Media reported that Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong Hwa are positively going over their offer in a new drama 'Daebak Real Estate' (literal title).
Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong Hwa'Daebak Real Estate' is a supernatural drama about real estate brokers who exorcise and clean out buildings and homes where ghosts have appeared or people have died in.

Jang Na-ra was offered to play the role of the head of Daebak Real Estate and exorcist 'Hong Ji-ah'.

Although she seems like a perfect person with her beauty and intelligence, she is actually a very bad-tempered person.
Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong HwaJung Young Hwa's character is said to be a con artist named 'Oh In-beom' who does not believe in ghosts, but uses them to make money.

The story begins with Hong Ji-ah and Oh In-beom getting together to solve the secret behind her mother's death 20 years ago.
Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong HwaFollowing the report, both Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong Hwa's management agency confirmed the news.

They said, "Yes, it's true that they are in talks for 'Daebak Real Estate'. As the offer is still being considered, it's too early to say anything."
Jang Na-ra and Jung Yong Hwa'Daebak Real Estate' is scheduled to be unveiled in the first half of next year.

(Credit= 'jyheffect0622' 'nara0318' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.