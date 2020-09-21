뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Make-up Artist Shares How Popular Shin Mina Was in a Club
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Make-up Artist Shares How Popular Shin Mina Was in a Club

[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Make-up Artist Shares How Popular Shin Mina Was in a Club

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.21 18:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Make-up Artist Shares How Popular Shin Mina Was in a Club
Actress Shin Mina's make-up artist revealed that Shin Mina was unbelievably popular in a club. 

On September 20, one YouTube channel shared a video of Shin Mina. 

The video showed Shin Mina getting her make-up done by professional make-up artists. 
Shin MinaWhile applying make-up on Shin Mina, one make-up artist talked about the time when she went to a club with Shin Mina outside Korea. 

She said, "Do you remember when we went to a club during an overseas schedule in the past? I got pretty annoyed then." 

She continued, "I thought guys there would go for the stereotypical Asian look, but it turns out the standard of beauty was the same everywhere in the world." 
Shin MinaShin Mina laughed and commented, "No, you were really popular at that time." 

But the make-up artist responded, "The most good-looking guy in that club showed his interest towards you. That bothered me a lot." 

Then, she playfully added, "That's why I told you to go home early." 

As Shin Mina heard this, she blushed and used her hand to fan herself for ages. 
 

(Credit= 'Hong's MakeuPlay' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.