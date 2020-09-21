[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Make-up Artist Shares How Popular Shin Mina Was in a Club

Actress Shin Mina's make-up artist revealed that Shin Mina was unbelievably popular in a club.On September 20, one YouTube channel shared a video of Shin Mina.The video showed Shin Mina getting her make-up done by professional make-up artists.While applying make-up on Shin Mina, one make-up artist talked about the time when she went to a club with Shin Mina outside Korea.She said, "Do you remember when we went to a club during an overseas schedule in the past? I got pretty annoyed then."She continued, "I thought guys there would go for the stereotypical Asian look, but it turns out the standard of beauty was the same everywhere in the world."Shin Mina laughed and commented, "No, you were really popular at that time."But the make-up artist responded, "The most good-looking guy in that club showed his interest towards you. That bothered me a lot."Then, she playfully added, "That's why I told you to go home early."As Shin Mina heard this, she blushed and used her hand to fan herself for ages.(Credit= 'Hong's MakeuPlay' YouTube)(SBS Star)