[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Probably Will Retire in a Year or Two" Jay Park Shares His Retirement Plan

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park shared that he is planning on retiring in a year or two.On September 18, one YouTube channel shared a video of Jay Park with his fellow hip-hop artists.While the guys were reading fans' online posts, Jay Park said, "I think I'm probably going to retire in a year or two."He said, "I'm still going to run my label. I'm just stopping everything from being on different videos, music videos and so on."He continued, "I'm planning on retiring from the industry as a celebrity."This actually is not the first time that Jay Park shared his retirement plan with the public.Last year, Jay Park said, "I'm going to retire soon. This is a promise between you and I. There is no room for artists like me in this game, you know."Jay Park made debut as the leader of boy group 2PM in 2008.After leaving 2PM in 2009, he debuted as a soloist and also established his own labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)(SBS Star)