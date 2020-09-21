뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Probably Will Retire in a Year or Two" Jay Park Shares His Retirement Plan
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Probably Will Retire in a Year or Two" Jay Park Shares His Retirement Plan

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Probably Will Retire in a Year or Two" Jay Park Shares His Retirement Plan

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.21 17:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Probably Will Retire in a Year or Two" Jay Park Shares His Retirement Plan
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park shared that he is planning on retiring in a year or two. 

On September 18, one YouTube channel shared a video of Jay Park with his fellow hip-hop artists. 

While the guys were reading fans' online posts, Jay Park said, "I think I'm probably going to retire in a year or two." 

He said, "I'm still going to run my label. I'm just stopping everything from being on different videos, music videos and so on." 

He continued, "I'm planning on retiring from the industry as a celebrity." 
Jay ParkThis actually is not the first time that Jay Park shared his retirement plan with the public. 

Last year, Jay Park said, "I'm going to retire soon. This is a promise between you and I. There is no room for artists like me in this game, you know." 
 

Jay Park made debut as the leader of boy group 2PM in 2008.

After leaving 2PM in 2009, he debuted as a soloist and also established his own labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. 

(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.