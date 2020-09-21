[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Literally Use Kim Jong-kook's Abs As a Washboard

Known for his "washboard abs", singer Kim Jong-kook turned into a human washboard by his fellow 'Running Man' cast members.On September 20, the production team of SBS' variety show 'My Ugly Duckling' dropped a preview of their next week's episode.In the teaser, the cast members of 'Running Man' are seen hilariously trying to do their laundry on Kim Jong-kook's abs.Yang Se Chan said, "It's working!", while HAHA yells, "We can actually do our laundry like this! This is awesome. It really works."Watching this hilarious scene at the studio, the celebrity mom panels―including Kim Jong-kook's own mother―could not help but to burst out laughing.Meanwhile, the episode will be unveiled on September 27 at 9:05PM KST.Until then, check out the teaser below:(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube, 'kjk76' Instagram)(SBS Star)