[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Reveals EXO D.O. Has Been Bothering Him Lately
[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Reveals EXO D.O. Has Been Bothering Him Lately

[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Reveals EXO D.O. Has Been Bothering Him Lately

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.21 16:00
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Reveals EXO D.O. Has Been Bothering Him Lately
K-pop boy band FTISLAND's vocal Lee Hong Gi shared that boy group EXO's member D.O. has been bothering him a lot lately.

On September 19, Lee Hong Gi updated his Instagram with a new photo.

The photo was of Lee Hong Gi posing with D.O. and actor Kim Min-suk.
Lee Hong Gi and D.O.Under this photo, Lee Hong Gi wrote, "My first lover has left me, so I'm with my second lover. Our online musical is on next week, by the way! Please tune in!"

He continued, "P.S. D.O. is doing well, everybody. Many people are asking me, so... But he does bother me a lot these days."
Lee Hong Gi and D.O.Kim Min-suk recently completed his military service, whereas Lee Hong Gi and D.O. are still serving theirs.

The first lover Lee Hong Gi was referring to was Kim Min-suk, while second lover being D.O.
Lee Hong GiCurrently, Lee Hong Gi and D.O. are featuring in a military musical 'The Promise of the Day'.

'The Promise of the Day' is scheduled to go live online from September 24 until 26.

(Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram, Digital Evolution)

(SBS Star)    
