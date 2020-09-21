뉴스
[SBS Star] Peakboy & Park Seo Jun Share How Much They Mean to Each Other
Lee Narin

Singer Peakboy and actor Park Seo Jun revealed that they mean the world to each other.

On September 18, the first episode of NAVER NOW's audio show 'Peakboy's Arcade' was broadcast.

On this very special day, Peakboy's best friend Park Seo Jun made a guest appearance.
Park Seo Jun and PeakboyDuring the show, Park Seo Jun said, "Peakboy and I have been friends since high school. I'm pursuing my acting career whereas he is pursuing his career in music, but we both had the dream to succeed in the same industry, you know."

He continued, "We have passionately been chasing our dream together, and that was how we became close as well. Peakboy is a good friend of mine, and is a friend who I can't live without."
Park Seo Jun and PeakboyPeakboy smiled and commented, "Seo Jun has such a kind heart. I really love spending time with him; it's always super fun."

He went on, "On my first day-off from the military, he made me some noodles. It was the first time someone outside my family had ever made me noodles."
Park Seo Jun and PeakboyPeakboy, Park Seo Jun, K-pop boy group BTS' member V, actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik are known to be the members of 'Wooga Family'.

(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, NAVER NOW Peakboy's Arcade)

(SBS Star)    
