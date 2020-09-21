[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim Jiwon Confirm to Lead a New Drama Together

Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim Jiwon are starring in a new drama together.On September 21, it was reported that Ji Chang Wook and Kim Jiwon have confirmed their roles in KakaoTV's upcoming short form drama 'City Couple's Way of Love' (literal translation).'City Couple's Way of Love' will depict the realistic dating lives of young people fighting to survive in a busy city.Ji Chang Wook will play the role of 'Park Chae-won', an honest and passionate architect who loves to roam around the streets in the city.Kim Jiwon's character is named 'Lee Eun-oh', and is a freelance marketer somehow getting to fall in love with 'Park Chae-won' in an unfamiliar city.The short form drama is currently scheduled to be produced in multiple seasons, and the running time will be 30 minutes per episode.Directed by director Park Shin-woo, who directed hit dramas such as, 'Don't Dare to Dream' (2016), 'Encounter' (2018), 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' (2020) and more, many have high hopes for 'City Couple's Way of Love' too.Meanwhile, 'City Couple's Way of Love' is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of the year.(Credit= 'jichangwook' 'geewonii' Instagram)(SBS Star)