[SBS Star] Jessi Thinks of Yu Jae Seok as Her Second Father?

Korean-American rapper Jessi shared what she thinks of entertainer Yu Jae Seok.On September 17 episode of tvN's television show 'The Sixth Sense', Jessi and Yu Jae Seok exchanged a heartwarming conversation.While heading to their next destination in a car, Yu Jae Seok said, "Jessi cares about me more than my own sibling."Then Jessi said, "I don't have my father here with me; he's in the States, you know. So, it feels like Jae Seok is almost like my second father."She went on, "My father protects me well, and Jae Seok is kind of like him."Yu Jae Seok commented, "When people see Jessi, they might frown and go, 'What kind of person is she?' at first."He continued, "The more you spend time with her though, you get to see what truly lies in Jessi's heart, and it's very kind."After hearing this, Jessi put her hand on her heart and said, "Awww really? This is so touching."(Credit= tvN The Sixth Sense)(SBS Star)