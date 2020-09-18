뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Shares Why She Pretends to Have Food Allergies
Published 2020.09.18
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed why she sometimes pretends to have food allergies.

On September 17 episode of SBS' food variety show 'Delicious Rendezvous', JISOO joined the show as a guest.
JISOODuring the show, JISOO revealed that she is very picky with her food.

JISOO shared, "To be completely honest, I'm extremely picky when it comes to food. I can eat, but I pretend I have allergies if I don't want to eat particular food."
JISOOJISOO also shared how happy she is to finally meet star chef Baek Jong-won in person.

She added, "I really wanted to appear on 'Delicious Rendezvous'. The purpose of this program is good, and we get to eat good food at the same time. It's two birds with one stone."
JISOO(Credit= SBS Delicious Rendezvous, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
