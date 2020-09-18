[SBS Star] VIDEO: "She Is So Precious to Me" DAWN Expresses Immense Love for HyunA

K-pop artist DAWN showed huge love for his girlfriend another K-pop artist HyunA.On September 17, DAWN's interview with Korean-American rapper Jessi was uploaded on YouTube.During the interview, Jessi mentioned how great she thinks DAWN cares for HyunA.Jessi said, "DAWN takes such good care of HyunA. Whenever she's feeling sick, he's always there for her; he does everything for her."DAWN shyly laughed and commented, "HyunA is someone who is so precious to me. I smile when she smiles."As soon as Jessi heard this, she screamed out loud and said, "Oh my...! There are no guys like this in this world, you know! Wow."After that, DAWN would not stop going on about HyunA and his love for her for ages.When he was done with it, Jessi asked him, "Is HyunA your last love?"Without any hesitation, DAWN responded, "Yes, that's for sure."Back in 2018, HyunA and DAWN made their relationship public; revealing that they had been together for two years.(Credit= '모비딕 Mobidic' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)