뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "She Is So Precious to Me" DAWN Expresses Immense Love for HyunA
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "She Is So Precious to Me" DAWN Expresses Immense Love for HyunA

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "She Is So Precious to Me" DAWN Expresses Immense Love for HyunA

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.18 17:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: "She Is So Precious to Me" DAWN Expresses Immense Love for HyunA
K-pop artist DAWN showed huge love for his girlfriend another K-pop artist HyunA. 

On September 17, DAWN's interview with Korean-American rapper Jessi was uploaded on YouTube. 
DAWNDuring the interview, Jessi mentioned how great she thinks DAWN cares for HyunA. 

Jessi said, "DAWN takes such good care of HyunA. Whenever she's feeling sick, he's always there for her; he does everything for her." 

DAWN shyly laughed and commented, "HyunA is someone who is so precious to me. I smile when she smiles." 
DAWNAs soon as Jessi heard this, she screamed out loud and said, "Oh my...! There are no guys like this in this world, you know! Wow." 

After that, DAWN would not stop going on about HyunA and his love for her for ages. 

When he was done with it, Jessi asked him, "Is HyunA your last love?"

Without any hesitation, DAWN responded, "Yes, that's for sure." 
 

Back in 2018, HyunA and DAWN made their relationship public; revealing that they had been together for two years. 

(Credit= '모비딕 Mobidic' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.