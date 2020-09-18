[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Proves to Be a Perfect Daddy Material in a New Video

Actor Park Bo Gum has once again proved that he is a perfect daddy material in the newly-shared photos taken with a child actor.On September 16, SDA Entertainment shared a new video of their child actor Go Kwan-woo on their official Instagram, with a caption that says, "Actor Park Bo Gum, taking good care of our Kwan-woo at the filming site. Thank you."In the video, the child actor and Park Bo Gum are brightly smiling for the camera.Park Bo Gum then gives a sweet kiss on the child actor's cheek, melting his fans hearts with the sweetest gesture.Fans commented, "I wish I were the child actor.", "This video seriously made my day. So heartwarming and lovely.", "Both of them are so cute.", and more.Both Go Kwan-woo and Park Bo Gum are currently starring in tvN's ongoing pre-filmed drama 'Record of Youth'.(Credit= 'joo_ent' Instagram, tvN Record of Youth)(SBS Star)