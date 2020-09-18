뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Proves to Be a Perfect Daddy Material in a New Video
Actor Park Bo Gum has once again proved that he is a perfect daddy material in the newly-shared photos taken with a child actor.

On September 16, SDA Entertainment shared a new video of their child actor Go Kwan-woo on their official Instagram, with a caption that says, "Actor Park Bo Gum, taking good care of our Kwan-woo at the filming site. Thank you."
Park Bo GumIn the video, the child actor and Park Bo Gum are brightly smiling for the camera.

Park Bo Gum then gives a sweet kiss on the child actor's cheek, melting his fans hearts with the sweetest gesture.
Park Bo GumFans commented, "I wish I were the child actor.", "This video seriously made my day. So heartwarming and lovely.", "Both of them are so cute.", and more.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

�� 촬영현장에서 우리 관우를 따뜻하게 챙겨주시는 배우 박보검씨 감사합니다❤️

A post shared by �� (@joo_ent) on


Both Go Kwan-woo and Park Bo Gum are currently starring in tvN's ongoing pre-filmed drama 'Record of Youth'.

(Credit= 'joo_ent' Instagram, tvN Record of Youth)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.