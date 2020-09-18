뉴스
[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE Gives a Strong Warning to His Instagram Hacker
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.18 15:31
K-pop boy group GOT7's member YOUNGJAE warned his Instagram hacker that he will find him/her if he/she does not stop. 

On September 16, YOUNGJAE updated his Instagram with photos and a warning. 
YOUNGJAEThe photos were of YOUNGJAE standing next to a building, making playful poses. 

Under these photos, YOUNGJAE wrote, "I think someone hacked my Instagram account. If I liked or posted something strange, then it's not me." 

He continued, "If my account gets hacked again, I will find you. I know where you tried to log in." 
YOUNGJAEThis is not the first time YOUNGJAE pleaded obsessive fans (sasaengs) to leave him alone. 

He has posted numerous Instagram posts regarding these matters over the years, yet they are keep happening. 

Fans are truly hoping that sasaengs will stop harassing YOUNGJAE in any ways. 
YOUNGJAE(Credit= '333cyj333' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
