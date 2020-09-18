[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Shares Which Girls' Generation Member She Thinks Would Get Married First

Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed that she thinks she would get married first before any other members of her group.On September 16 episode of 'South Korean Foreigners', Hyoyeon and her fellow member Sunny made a guest appearance.During the show, host Kim Yong Man said to the two Girls' Generation members, "Girls' Generation has so many fans."He continued, "That makes me wonder when the members are going to get married. Who do you think would get married first?"Hyoyeon said with a loud laugh, "It's... It's actually me."Sunny added, "Yes, that's true. She's always dreamed of getting married early."Hyoyeon laughed again and said, "Whenever someone asked me what my dream was, I would tell them, 'It's being a good wife and wise mother.'"She went on, "It's my dream to have as many children as I can as well."(Credit= MBC every1 South Korean Foreigners, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)