[SBS Star] Ham So-won Shares How She Changed After Meeting Jin Hua
Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.18 11:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ham So-won Shares How She Changed After Meeting Jin Hua
Actress Ham So-won revealed that her lifestyle changed a lot after meeting her husband Chinese social media star Jin Hua. 

On September 16 episode of Channel A's television show 'Eye Contact', Ham So-won made a special appearance. 
Ham So-wonDuring the talk, Ham So-won talked about her married life with Jin Hua. 

Ham So-won said, "Before I married Jin Hua, I worked out in the morning and went to a party at clubs at night. That was my daily routine." 

She continued, "My mom would constantly ask me, 'When are you seriously going to get married?' But I didn't care, because I really loved being single and enjoyed my single life." 

She went on, "There were some guys who asked me to get married, but I couldn't pick one between a married life or single life with them." 
Ham So-wonThe actress added, "After I met Jin Hua though, everything changed. I suddenly didn't want to go to clubs anymore, and wanted to spend more time with him." 

Lastly, she said, "That's why I decided to marry him. I changed so much after meeting him." 
Ham So-wonHam So-won and Jin Hua married each other in February 2018, and have a lovely daughter who was born in December the same year.

(Credit= Channel A Eye Contact, Monica Blanche) 

(SBS Star)    
