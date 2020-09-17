[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares How Great Lee Byung Hun Has Been with Their Son Recently

Actress Lee Min-jung commented on how great of a father actor Lee Byung Hun has been recently.On September 17, Lee Min-jung sat down for a press interview to talk about her latest drama 'Once Again'.During the interview, Lee Min-jung said, "I've been very busy with filming lately, but thankfully, the shooting for my husband's film was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak."She continued, "It was great, because I couldn't be there for my son, but he has been the best father for him. Our son's really into playing with a ball, and Byung Hun spent a lot of time playing with him. He even came to visit me with our son during shooting."She went on, "I read somewhere that it's good for the kid to see their mom at work. Otherwise, they feel anxious seeing mom just leave the house without knowing where she went."She added, "It actually worked for our son as well. His attitude changed after seeing me working. Byung Hun took such an amazing care of him when I was the busiest."Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung Hun got married in August 2013, and have one son who was born in March 2015.(Credit= '216jung' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)