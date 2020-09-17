[SBS Star] Yoo In Na in Talks to Join BLACKPINK JISOO in a New Drama

Actress Yoo In Na is reportedly in talks to star in a new drama alongside JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.On September 17, Sports DongA reported that Yoo In Na has been cast as a female lead of JTBC's upcoming drama 'Snowdrop' (working title).In response to the report, a source from Yoo In Na's management agency YG Entertainment shared, "It is true that 'Snowdrop' is one of the projects that Yoo In Na is currently reviewing on, but nothing has been confirmed yet."Scheduled to premiere some time in the first half of next year, 'Snowdrop' is already garnering a massive attention from the public as the drama already confirmed a handful of star-studded cast lineup.Currently confirmed cast include BLACKPINK's JISOO, actress Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Yoo Jin, and actor Jang Seung Jo.According to reports, 'Snowdrop' is based on the handwritten notes of a man who escaped from a political prison camp in North Korea.Meanwhile, actor Jung Hae In is also positively considering to take on the male lead role of the drama.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)