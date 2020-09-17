뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoo In Na in Talks to Join BLACKPINK JISOO in a New Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Yoo In Na in Talks to Join BLACKPINK JISOO in a New Drama

[SBS Star] Yoo In Na in Talks to Join BLACKPINK JISOO in a New Drama

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.09.17 17:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoo In Na in Talks to Join BLACKPINK JISOO in a New Drama
Actress Yoo In Na is reportedly in talks to star in a new drama alongside JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

On September 17, Sports DongA reported that Yoo In Na has been cast as a female lead of JTBC's upcoming drama 'Snowdrop' (working title).
Yoo In NaIn response to the report, a source from Yoo In Na's management agency YG Entertainment shared, "It is true that 'Snowdrop' is one of the projects that Yoo In Na is currently reviewing on, but nothing has been confirmed yet."

Scheduled to premiere some time in the first half of next year, 'Snowdrop' is already garnering a massive attention from the public as the drama already confirmed a handful of star-studded cast lineup.

Currently confirmed cast include BLACKPINK's JISOO, actress Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Yoo Jin, and actor Jang Seung Jo.
JISOOAccording to reports, 'Snowdrop' is based on the handwritten notes of a man who escaped from a political prison camp in North Korea.

Meanwhile, actor Jung Hae In is also positively considering to take on the male lead role of the drama.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 4
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.