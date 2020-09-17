[SBS Star] The Lyrics of BTS V's Upcoming Mixtape Spark Worries Among Fans

On September 16 episode of BTS' reality show 'In the Soop', the viewers got to hear a spolier for V's new solo song that is yet to be released.
As the song is expected to be included in V's scheduled release of a new mixtape, fans expressed their excitement as they got the first-hand chances to listen to his upcoming music.
However, some fans are showing worries towards V's well-being as the lyrics of the song are somewhat depressing.
The lyrics go:
Where is my angel? I'm sick and tired of everything
Someone come and save myself, cause I can't take it anymore
Everywhere I go, everywhere I see, can you look at me?
Cause I'm blue and grey
Every time I cry, every time I smile, can you look at me?
Cause I'm blue and grey
I just wanna be happier
Baby don't you let me go
I feel tired in the winter sky, wish I could be stronger
Upon watching the episode, fans commented, "It's so beautiful, but it makes me sad at the same time.", "Is everything going alright, oppa?", "I'm gonna cry. God this sounds so good.", "I need this song on my lullaby playlist.", and more.
THIS SONG THIS SONG WHAT IS THIS SONG !!!!!!!!!!! KTH1???!??! pic.twitter.com/xbgdYJHM4B— kass⁷ �� (@jeonbubbles) September 16, 2020
(Credit= JTBC In the Soop, Big Hit Entertainment)
(SBS Star)