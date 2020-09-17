뉴스
[SBS Star] The Lyrics of BTS V's Upcoming Mixtape Spark Worries Among Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] The Lyrics of BTS V's Upcoming Mixtape Spark Worries Among Fans

[SBS Star] The Lyrics of BTS V's Upcoming Mixtape Spark Worries Among Fans

Published 2020.09.17 15:29
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS' member V are expressing worries towards the singer after hearing the lyrics of his upcoming mixtape.

On September 16 episode of BTS' reality show 'In the Soop', the viewers got to hear a spolier for V's new solo song that is yet to be released.
VAs the song is expected to be included in V's scheduled release of a new mixtape, fans expressed their excitement as they got the first-hand chances to listen to his upcoming music.

However, some fans are showing worries towards V's well-being as the lyrics of the song are somewhat depressing.
VThe lyrics go:

Where is my angel? I'm sick and tired of everything

Someone come and save myself, cause I can't take it anymore

Everywhere I go, everywhere I see, can you look at me?

Cause I'm blue and grey

Every time I cry, every time I smile, can you look at me?

Cause I'm blue and grey

I just wanna be happier

Baby don't you let me go

I feel tired in the winter sky, wish I could be stronger

Upon watching the episode, fans commented, "It's so beautiful, but it makes me sad at the same time.", "Is everything going alright, oppa?", "I'm gonna cry. God this sounds so good.", "I need this song on my lullaby playlist.", and more.
 
(Credit= JTBC In the Soop, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
