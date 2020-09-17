뉴스
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sunny Gives Useful Dating Advice to Lovelyz Kei & Mijoo
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sunny Gives Useful Dating Advice to Lovelyz Kei & Mijoo

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.17 14:03
Sunny of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation advised Kei and Mijoo of another girl group Lovelyz on their dating life.

On September 16 episode of MBC's television show 'South Korean Foreigners', Sunny, her fellow member Hyoyeon, Kei and Mijoo made a guest appearance.
SunnyDuring the show as Sunny and Hyoyeon smoothly led their talk, Kei and Mijoo continuously praised them.

Kei and Mijoo told them, "When we had just made debut, we wanted to be like Girls' generation. You are our role model."

Then, Kei asked, "What's your secret to your long-lasting popularity?"
SunnySunny answered, "Well, you've got to be careful who you meet. You especially have to be careful when it comes to meeting guys."

She continued, "The most important thing is to meet guys in secret. Always meet them secretly. I'll tell you more details later when we are alone."

Hyoyeon added, "It's also important that you take good care of your health."
(Credit= MBC South Korean Foreigners, 'lvlz8' Facebook, '515sunnyday' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
