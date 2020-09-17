뉴스
[SBS Star] SBS & JYP Entertainment to Launch a Joint Global Project 'LOUD'
SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.09.17 13:53
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SBS & JYP Entertainment to Launch a Joint Global Project LOUD
SBS and JYP Entertainment are joining forces to create a new TV show called 'LOUD'.

On September 16, the first teaser for 'LOUD' was shared on both SBS and JYP Entertainment's official YouTube channel.
LOUDThe teaser features '90s rock icon Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' with a quote from Stephen Hawking, "The quiet people have the LOUDest minds."
LOUDIn regard to the mysterious teaser JYP Entertainment told media, "'LOUD' is SBS and JYP Entertainment's brand-new worldwide joint project of 2021. We will announce more details later on."

SBS has previously created K-pop TV shows including the 'K-POP STAR' series, 'The Fan', 'Fantastic Duo' series, 'God's Voice', and more.
LOUDYou can watch the teaser in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'SBS NOW' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
