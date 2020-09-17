[SBS Star] SBS & JYP Entertainment to Launch a Joint Global Project 'LOUD'

On September 16, the first teaser for 'LOUD' was shared on both SBS and JYP Entertainment's official YouTube channel.
The teaser features '90s rock icon Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' with a quote from Stephen Hawking, "The quiet people have the LOUDest minds."
In regard to the mysterious teaser JYP Entertainment told media, "'LOUD' is SBS and JYP Entertainment's brand-new worldwide joint project of 2021. We will announce more details later on."
SBS has previously created K-pop TV shows including the 'K-POP STAR' series, 'The Fan', 'Fantastic Duo' series, 'God's Voice', and more.
You can watch the teaser in the video below:
(Credit= 'SBS NOW' YouTube)
(SBS Star)