[SBS Star] RM & JIMIN Reveal How BTS Handled the Corona Blue
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RM & JIMIN Reveal How BTS Handled the Corona Blue
The members of K-pop boy group BTS shared how they handled the corona blue during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Recently, BTS sat down for an interview with Extra TV upon releasing the group's first English single 'Dynamite'.
BTS InterviewDuring the interview, the members said that it has been a difficult time for everyone, including themselves.
BTS InterviewRM revealed how frustrated they were, saying, "We shed some tears, and we expressed some anger."

He continued, "But, through all that, we decided to focus on what we could do the best," sharing that they shifted their attitudes toward the current situation and tried their best to focus on what they are good at.
BTS InterviewJIMIN shared, "At first, it was really tough. I felt that we lost everything that we were doing and what we could be doing," referring to the group's scheduled world tour that has been delayed indefinitely.

He added, "We are overcoming the situation step by step, by gathering together and preparing 'Dynamite' and the next album. We are trying to stay positive, thinking of our fans who are waiting for us."

You can watch BTS' full interview in the video below.
 

(Credit= 'extratv' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
