뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Performs 'Dynamite' for the GRAMMYs' Press Play Series
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Performs 'Dynamite' for the GRAMMYs' Press Play Series

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Performs 'Dynamite' for the GRAMMYs' Press Play Series

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.09.04 14:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Performs Dynamite for the GRAMMYs Press Play Series
K-pop boy group BTS treated their fans around the world to the group's performance of 'Dynamite'.

On August 4, the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs dropped the new video of their ongoing 'Press Play' series, featuring BTS' 'Dynamite'.
BTSIn the video, the seven members of BTS dressed up in their retro-disco styles to deliver the upbeat, exciting performance of their newest single 'Dynamite'.

Throughout the video, the members sang the song live while perfectly dancing the choreography in a glowing purple room, the color that represents their fans, ARMY.
BTSDuring the press conference held in celebration of 'Dynamite' topping Billboard's Hot 100, SUGA named BTS' solo performance at the upcoming 'GRAMMY Awards' as the group's next big goal.

SUGA said, "Earlier this year, we had a collaboration stage at the GRAMMYs, but I would like for us to have our own stage this time."

He added, "Winning an award at the GRAMMYs would be great, but I really want to show BTS' performance at the stage."
BTSCheck out BTS' latest 'Dynamite' performance in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'Recording Academy / GRAMMYs' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.