[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Spotted Crying After Hearing J-HOPE Say, "I Love My Fellow Members"
Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.04 13:25
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Spotted Crying After Hearing J-HOPE Say, "I Love My Fellow Members"
K-pop boy group BTS' member V was seen tearing up after hearing J-HOPE say, "I love my fellow members." 

On September 2, the members of BTS attended an online press conference to share their feelings about topping Billboard Hot 100 with 'Dynamite' as the first Korean act. 
BTSDuring the press conference, J-HOPE said, "I'm really thankful to my fellow members. Even if I repeatedly tell them 'Thank you' a thousand times, it wouldn't be enough." 

He continued, "They are one of the reasons why I live. They are that precious to me. Thank you for those seven years together, and let's spend the rest of our lives with each other. I love you!" 
BTSAs soon as V heard this, his face started turning sad, and he ended up lowering his head to hide it. 

Even though the host moved on to the next question, and the other guys talked about other things, he could not get rid of the sadness for long. 

Since V was sitting on the side, he asked one of the staff members if they could bring him some tissues as well. 

Later on when it was V's turn to speak, V revealed that he cried because of what J-HOPE said. 

V commented, "It really surprised me. Today is a day that I should be happy all day, right? But why did I seriously cry...?", then shyly laughed. 
 
Dropped on August 21, 'Dynamite' is BTS' first song that was sang all in English. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
