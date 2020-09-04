[SBS Star] Hwang Jung Eum Files for Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

Actress Hwang Jung Eum will be getting a divorce after four years of marriage.According to reports on September 3, Hwang Jung Eum filed for a divorce mediation to Suwon District Court's Seongnam branch on September 2.Following the report, the actress' management agency C-JeS Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that Hwang Jung Eum filed for divorce. We will help her throughout the process so that it goes smoothly."The agency added, "We ask for your understanding that we cannot share the reason for her divorce and further details of it as it is her personal matter."Hwang Jung Eum married former professional golfer/entrepreneur Lee Young-don in 2016, and gave birth to her first child in the following year.She recently wrapped up KBS' Monday-Tuesday drama 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me'.(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)