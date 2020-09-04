뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Shares How Much Her Crafting Skills Improved While Spending a Lot of Time at Home
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Shares How Much Her Crafting Skills Improved While Spending a Lot of Time at Home

[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Shares How Much Her Crafting Skills Improved While Spending a Lot of Time at Home

Lee Narin

Published 2020.09.04 10:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Shares How Much Her Crafting Skills Improved While Spending a Lot of Time at Home
Actress Kim So Hyun revealed how much her crafting skills improved while staying at home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 2, Kim So Hyun took to her Instagram to give her followers an update on her life.
Kim So HyunKim So Hyun said, "I've been staying at home all day today, and this is what I did."

Then, she shared a photo of a beaded ring that had a shape of cherry as well as a tiny kitchen of a dollhouse.

Over the photo of a dollhouse kitchen, she wrote, "I've never thought I'd be making this, but here it is."

It seemed like she had been bored at home due to social distancing, and her crafting skills naturally improved as she spent more time at home.
Kim So HyunAfter seeing these photos, her followers left comments such as, "Wow, you should start a crafting YouTube channel, unnie!", "How skillful! I'm amazed!", "Oh, I should try making those at home as well! I've been bored out of my mind these days!" and so on.

(Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.