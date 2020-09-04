[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Shares How Much Her Crafting Skills Improved While Spending a Lot of Time at Home

Actress Kim So Hyun revealed how much her crafting skills improved while staying at home due to COVID-19 pandemic.On September 2, Kim So Hyun took to her Instagram to give her followers an update on her life.Kim So Hyun said, "I've been staying at home all day today, and this is what I did."Then, she shared a photo of a beaded ring that had a shape of cherry as well as a tiny kitchen of a dollhouse.Over the photo of a dollhouse kitchen, she wrote, "I've never thought I'd be making this, but here it is."It seemed like she had been bored at home due to social distancing, and her crafting skills naturally improved as she spent more time at home.After seeing these photos, her followers left comments such as, "Wow, you should start a crafting YouTube channel, unnie!", "How skillful! I'm amazed!", "Oh, I should try making those at home as well! I've been bored out of my mind these days!" and so on.(Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)(SBS Star)