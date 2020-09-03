[SBS Star] VIDEO: U-KNOW Yunho Gets Bashed with a Swear Word by a Student on the Phone?

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s U-KNOW Yunho unexpectedly was sworn upon on the street by a student on the phone.On September 1, one YouTube channel shared a video of U-KNOW Yunho walking around the streets, interviewing some passersby.While wandering about the streets, U-KNOW Yunho met a bunch of middle school students.U-KNOW Yunho went up to them and asked if they knew who he was.They said, "Aren't you U-KNOW Yunho?", making him smile.During the interview, one of the friends phone rang and U-KNOW Yunho told him, "You can pick it up."After the two friends had a conversation, U-KNOW Yunho told the calling friend, "Hi, this is U-KNOW Yunho."As soon as the friend heard this, he responded, "What the fxxk?"U-KNOW Yunho laughed and told him, "I'm really U-KNOW Yunho. I'm actually having an interview with your friend now."Then, the friend once again said, "What the fxxk?" and hung up the phone.It seemed as if the friend thought his friend was pranking him.Right after that, the students all burst into laughter, and U-KNOW Yunho awkwardly smiled.(Credit= '달라스튜디오' YouTube)(SBS Star)