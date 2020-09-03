[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says She Will No Longer Be Active on Social Media

Singer Lee Hyo-ri has shared her intention to step away from social media for good.On September 2, Lee Hyo-ri took to her personal Instagram account to share the news.In the lengthy post with a photo of herself, Lee Hyo-ri wrote:Hello, everyone.After the next few days, I plan to stop using Instagram.It wasn't because of anything that happened recently. (Although it's not like it didn't have an effect on my decision.)This was a space for me to communicate with my fans, who wanted to hear from me back when I was not promoting much.But now, I keep stressing about it and it's not easy. I will try to think of a different way to communicate with you all.Thank you for cheering me on and showing interest in me even though I was lacking in so many ways.Also, I am thankful to the people who spoke bitter words to me.Let's keep social distancing in our homes in these difficult times. I love you, and thank you.On her new reality show 'Face ID', Lee Hyo-ri shared her honest thoughts on social media.She said, "I have over a thousand photos of my dogs, but I've never used KakaoTalk. I think that if you talk a lot on social media, you can get into unnecessary fights and it's not good. I also watch Netflix when my husband turns it on. I don't know how to use technology without him."Lee Hyo-ri opened her personal Instagram account in December 2016, after shutting down her personal blog that she shared photos for about a year.(Credit= 'hyoleehyolee' Instagram)(SBS Star)