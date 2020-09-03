뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says She Will No Longer Be Active on Social Media
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says She Will No Longer Be Active on Social Media

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says She Will No Longer Be Active on Social Media

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.09.03 16:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says She Will No Longer Be Active on Social Media
Singer Lee Hyo-ri has shared her intention to step away from social media for good.

On September 2, Lee Hyo-ri took to her personal Instagram account to share the news.
Lee Hyo-riIn the lengthy post with a photo of herself, Lee Hyo-ri wrote:

Hello, everyone.

After the next few days, I plan to stop using Instagram.

It wasn't because of anything that happened recently. (Although it's not like it didn't have an effect on my decision.)

This was a space for me to communicate with my fans, who wanted to hear from me back when I was not promoting much.

But now, I keep stressing about it and it's not easy. I will try to think of a different way to communicate with you all.

Thank you for cheering me on and showing interest in me even though I was lacking in so many ways.

Also, I am thankful to the people who spoke bitter words to me.

Let's keep social distancing in our homes in these difficult times. I love you, and thank you.
Lee Hyo-riOn her new reality show 'Face ID', Lee Hyo-ri shared her honest thoughts on social media.

She said, "I have over a thousand photos of my dogs, but I've never used KakaoTalk. I think that if you talk a lot on social media, you can get into unnecessary fights and it's not good. I also watch Netflix when my husband turns it on. I don't know how to use technology without him."
Lee Hyo-riLee Hyo-ri opened her personal Instagram account in December 2016, after shutting down her personal blog that she shared photos for about a year.

(Credit= 'hyoleehyolee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.